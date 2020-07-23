BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2020
Exero starts first-in-human trial of wireless, biodegradable GI surgical sensor

July 22, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Exero Medical Ltd. aims to improve monitoring the gastrointestinal system after surgery with a wireless, biodegradable anastomotic leak sensor implant. It has started a tiny five-patient, first-in-human study as a proof of concept for its technology. The first patient recently received the sensor implant at the Rabin Medical Center during low anterior resection surgery for rectal cancer.
