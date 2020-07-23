Exero starts first-in-human trial of wireless, biodegradable GI surgical sensor

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Exero Medical Ltd. aims to improve monitoring the gastrointestinal system after surgery with a wireless, biodegradable anastomotic leak sensor implant. It has started a tiny five-patient, first-in-human study as a proof of concept for its technology. The first patient recently received the sensor implant at the Rabin Medical Center during low anterior resection surgery for rectal cancer.