BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Tsunami of change to challenge PDUFA VII

July 23, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Although PDUFA VI still has two years of life left to it, PDUFA VII is already in the birthing process, with the use of real-world data (RWD), AI, and a coming surge of novel cell and gene therapies looking to be prominent features of the next five-year user fee agreement. Politics likely will play a role as well.
BioWorld Cell therapy Gene therapy Regulatory FDA PDUFA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 