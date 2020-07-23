Vuno contemplates partnership offers after bagging $2.5M investment from Dong Wha

HONG KONG – Seoul-based Vuno Inc. faces the happy dilemma of being able to choose from multiple partnership offers to add to the string of recent deals inked by the South Korean company. The company’s most recent deal is an agreement with Dong Wha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for a ₩3 billion ($2.5 million) investment. For Dong Wha, the deal is a culmination of a three-year effort to diversify its business via active investments in the latest health care trends.