DUBLIN – Although Europe has moved first to approve Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), Glaxosmithkline plc’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) as a fifth-line therapy in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, U.S. patients may well be first to gain access to the new drug. The EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) voted July 24 in favor of its approval but owing to the European Commission’s standard delay of 67 days before putting a rubber stamp on the decision – which is intended to allow individual European Union member states to comment on the authorization – it will not receive formal approval until September. The FDA suffers no such impediment and could well approve the drug before then, following the recent unanimous vote in its favor by the agency’s Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee.

Biopharma’s IPO charge continues with four company offerings

Four large IPOs opened on the market with two posting upwardly trending share prices at midday as the group drove to raise an aggregate $781.8 million. Inozyme Pharma Inc., of Boston, intends to raise $112 million with its $16 per share offering, with the newly listed stock trading at $19.50 at midday. Cambridge, Mass., and Gosselies, Belgium-based Inozyme (NASDAQ;INZY) is developing treatments for diseases of abnormal mineralization. Iteos Therapeutics Inc., which develops immune-oncology therapeutics, plans to raise $210 million with its offering of $19 shares. Iteos (NASDAQ:ITOS) was up 4% at midday, with shares selling at $19.65. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) priced its shares at $19 with the goal of raising $209 million. Shares were trading 5% downward at midday at $18. San Francisco’s Nurix is developing protein modulation drugs. Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is offering shares at $17 each. South San Francisco-based Annexon, which is developing neurodegenerative disorders treatments, is looking to raise $250.8 million. Each offering is expected to close July 28. Through June, 35 completed biopharma IPOs had raised $8.53 billion.

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2020: Boosted by COVID-19 success, Taiwan life sciences sector building government, investor support

With no new cases reported for more than 100 days, Taiwan appears to have successfully contained the spread of COVID-19 and has drawn attention to its medical achievements. Experts said at BIO Asia-Taiwan conference this week that with continuous government and investor support, the East Asian nation could move further up to join other leading biotech players.

Daiichi Sankyo hits phase III endpoint for prasugrel, inks deal with Gustave Roussy

HONG KONG – Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has hit its goals in a phase III study testing the use of prasugrel hydrochloride in thrombotic stroke patients. The study in Japan was carried out in a double-blind comparative manner to determine the safety and efficacy of the prasugrel antiplatelet agent and clopidogrel in 234 thrombotic stroke patients with one or more risk factors for the recurrence of ischemic stroke. The company also inked a deal with French cancer research institute Gustave Roussy to study and develop two of Daiichi's three lead DXd antibody-drug conjugates, DS-1062 and U3-1402 (patritumab deruxtecan), and look for biomarkers of response and resistance.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Adaptimmune, Alector, Alpine Immune Sciences, Aptorum, Arcturus, Astrazeneca, Biomarin, Blueprint Medicines, Cel-Sci, Chi-Med, Eqrx, Fujifilm Diosynth, Gilead, Hansoh, Heron, Inhibikase, Insmed, Kyowa Kirin, Menarini, Miragen, Myokardia, Northwest, Novartis, Novavax, Noxxon, Oncoceutics, Paxmedica, Pearl, Polarityte, Protalix, Radius Health, Sarepta, Sareum, Smartpharm, Sorrento, Theratechnologies, Tissue Regenix, UCB, Vistagen