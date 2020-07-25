BioWorld - Saturday, July 25, 2020
EEGs and endotypes

From cells to cortices, ways to improve neurological disease classification

By Anette Breindl
Cancer treatment has been transformed, at its root, by a transformational change in how it is classified. Those successes have not escaped the notice of researchers in other areas of biomedicine, and diseases including heart failure, asthma and polycystic ovarian syndrome are being looked at with an eye to subdividing them in ways that brings diagnostics into the molecular era.
