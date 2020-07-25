A bleak financial history behind it, Neovasc boosted by study of its refractory angina device

TORONTO – Refractory angina is estimated to affect up to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year and no readily available device to stem the chest pain and return patients to normal physical activities. All that began to change in 2017 when Fred Colen came on board as president and CEO of Neovasc Inc., which has developed the Reducer – a product hampered at the time by Neovasc’s dismal financial outlook.