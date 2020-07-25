BioWorld - Saturday, July 25, 2020
Biopharma’s IPO charge continues with four company offerings

July 24, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Four IPOs from biopharmas chasing an aggregate $781.8 million launched on Friday with mixed results. Two of the companies, Inozyme Pharma Inc. and Annexon Inc., finished the day in positive territory while the other two, Iteos Therapeutics Inc. and Nurix Therapeutics Inc., saw their shares close flat.
