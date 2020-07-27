LONDON – Astrazeneca plc is broadening its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) relationship with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. in a potential $6 billion development and commercialization deal. The two companies are to work together on DS-1062, Daiichi’s trophoblast antigen2 (TROP2) ADC, which is in phase I development in multiple tumors that express the cell surface glycoprotein. These include breast cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), areas of strategic focus for Astrazeneca. Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca is paying $350 million up front, with a further $325 million at one year and $325 million two years into the deal. Another $1 billion will be paid in milestones tied to regulatory approvals, with $4 billion to follow in sales related milestones. The pair will jointly develop and commercialize DS-1062 worldwide, excluding Japan where Daiichi has exclusive rights.

Moderna initiates its phase III trial against COVID-19

Moderna Inc. dosed the first of up to 30,000 healthy volunteers Monday morning in its phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial. The volunteers are those at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and will receive placebo or Moderna’s vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. The nearly 100-site, U.S.-based, randomized study’s primary endpoint is prevention of symptomatic COVID-19, with prevention of severe COVID-19, which is the hospitalization of patients, and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection regardless of symptomology as secondary endpoints. The study is designed to evaluate mRNA-1273’s efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in preventing COVID-19 for up to two years after a second dose of mRNA-1273. As a boost, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority gave Moderna up to $472 million to support the study and mRNA-1273’s late-stage development. That’s in addition to its previous award of up to $483 million. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:MRNA) was up 8% at midday Monday.

Potential COVID-19 cell therapy treatments in development

Biopharma companies that are focused on cell therapies have reported promising clinical trial results in their ability to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has shown to be a significant contributor to higher mortality in COVID-19. In an Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) webinar on the topic, Michael Lehmicke, director of science and industry affairs at ARM, noted that many developers are utilizing mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and other stromal cells to treat ARDS caused by COVID-19. There are a number of clinical trials underway with many more at the preclinical stage.

34.6M series A helps move MBX’s endocrine therapies toward clinic

MBX Biosciences Inc. closed a $34.6 million series A round to advance it work in rare endocrine diseases. The Carmel, Ind.-based firm owns a preclinical pipeline of peptide therapeutics designed to take on clinically validated molecular targets, thanks to expertise from the Indiana University lab of co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Richard DiMarchi. The financing was led by Frazier Healthcare Partners, with participation from Orbimed, New Enterprise Associates, the Indiana Philanthropic Venture Fund, the Indiana Seed Fund III managed by Biocrossroads and Twilight Venture Partners II.

A socialist move or a windfall for pharma? Critics assail Trumpeted price reforms

Given the limited impact of executive orders to federal programs, at least one of the four orders President Donald Trump signed Friday to reduce U.S. prescription drug prices could be more of a call for biopharma companies to come to the negotiating table to hammer out meaningful price reforms. Executives from several companies will be meeting with the president tomorrow, but whether they’ll offer solutions or just try to dissuade him from going forward with “most favorable nation pricing” remains to be seen. Industry has characterized the proposal as a socialist move that will hamper innovation. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pushing back against Trump’s efforts, especially the order requiring pharmacy benefit managers to pass drug rebates on to patients. The executive orders “would hand billions of dollars to Big Pharma,” she said.

Starvation safety switch could make cell therapies safer

By deleting the gene for uridine monophosphate synthetase (UMPS), an enzyme in the pathway for uridine synthesis, researchers have made cells, including embryonic stem cells and T cells, dependent on dietary uridine. The work, which was published in the July 13, 2020, online issue of Nature Biotechnology, adds a new potential way of controlling cell therapies.

