Starvation safety switch could make cell therapies safer

By deleting the gene for uridine monophosphate synthetase (UMPS), an enzyme in the pathway for uridine synthesis, researchers have made cells, including embryonic stem cells and T cells, dependent on dietary uridine. The work, which was published in the July 13, 2020, online issue of Nature Biotechnology, adds a new potential way of controlling cell therapies.