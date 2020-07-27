BioWorld - Monday, July 27, 2020
With investment platform, China’s Venus Medtech looks to tap new technologies

July 27, 2020
By Bryan Wong
A medical device company has partnered with a couple of investment firms to tap new technologies and help bring them back to China. Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. formed a health care investment platform, Ascendum Capital Partners, to invest in new medical devices and technologies around the world, particularly in the cardiovascular and lung disease spaces.
