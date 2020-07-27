Towards automating breast cancer screening

Therapixel starts U.S. distribution of its technology for breast cancer screening

PARIS – Therapixel SA, of Nice, France, has obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Mammoscreen technology, a software platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) and used by radiologists for reading screening mammograms. “Obtaining FDA clearance is the result of working with radiologists over the past three years in order to develop a powerful tool providing relevant assistance in their day-to-day work,” Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel, told BioWorld.