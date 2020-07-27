BioWorld - Monday, July 27, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Towards automating breast cancer screening

Therapixel starts U.S. distribution of its technology for breast cancer screening

July 27, 2020
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
PARIS – Therapixel SA, of Nice, France, has obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Mammoscreen technology, a software platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) and used by radiologists for reading screening mammograms. “Obtaining FDA clearance is the result of working with radiologists over the past three years in order to develop a powerful tool providing relevant assistance in their day-to-day work,” Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel, told BioWorld.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics 510(k) Cancer Software Digital health Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 