As massive Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE start their phase II/III safety and efficacy trial evaluating a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA candidate from their BNT-162-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2, smaller, privately held Codagenix Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., plans a different approach. Codagenix will collaborate with Open Orphan plc, a contract research organization, to conduct a phase I study of a vaccine using a human challenge model this fall in 48 healthy young adult volunteers. The study of Codavax-COVID, a codon deoptimized SARS-CoV-2 single-dose, intranasal candidate, will include a second dose as a surrogate viral challenge on day 28. Codavax-COVID is a live-attenuated vaccine that replicates slowly. “Based on our animal data, we expect this vaccine to be effective with a single dose, but will also evaluate a repeat dose to assess potential for boosting and as a model for protection from wild-type challenge,” said Sybil Tasker, Codagenix’s chief medical officer.

Poziotinib scores for Spectrum in NSCLC phase II; NDA talks next

Shares of Henderson, Nev.-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were trading midday at $4.11, up 87 cents, or 26%, on word that cohort 2 in the phase II Zenith20 study with poziotinib met its primary endpoint. The oral EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor proved its mettle in previously treated non-small-cell lung cancer patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations, turning up a confirmed 27.8% overall response rate (ORR, n=90) with a lower bound confidence interval ORR of 18.9%, exceeding the prespecified the 17% level. Full data will roll out at an upcoming scientific meeting, Spectrum said. Meanwhile, the company is setting up a meeting with the FDA to discuss an NDA for poziotinib.

Bright Peak Therapeutics emerges from stealth with $35M series A for synthetic biologics

DUBLIN – Versant Ventures is committing $35 million in series A funding to Bright Peak Therapeutics Inc., which is developing a pipeline of engineered cytokines that are produced using a novel chemical synthesis technique rather than the recombinant methods that have underpinned more than four decades of biotechnology development. The new company, which is headquartered in San Diego, is marrying the potency and specificity of biologic drugs with the flexibility and reproducibility of small-molecule chemistry. It is already in IND-enabling studies with its lead program, a modified IL-2 designed to selectively activate effector T cells through the intermediate affinity, heterodimeric IL-2 receptor, which comprises the CD122 alpha-chain and the CD132 beta-chain. A first-in-human trial is penciled in for next summer.

‘Significant’ COVID-19 recovery time found in Glenmark’s phase III favipiravir study

HONG KONG – Mumbai, India-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. released what it said were statistically significant top-line results from a phase III trial that show its Fabiflu (favipiravir) can treat cases of mild to moderate COVID-19 in four days. Glenmark claimed that 69.8% of patients in the favipiravir treatment arm of its study achieved clinical cure by day four. That compares to 44.9% observed in the control arm.

Exevir launches with COVID-19 candidate, plans for antiviral platform

LONDON – The combined force of Belgian life sciences has been brought together in the launch of Exevir Bio BV, which arrives on the scene with a €23 million (US$27 million) series A and ready for a phase I study of its novel antiviral therapy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company has made all this headway from a standing start in February, when Xavier Saelens and Nico Callewaert at the Flanders Institute of Biotechnology (VIB) revisited earlier work they carried out to isolate a llama single-domain antibody, or nanobody, that could neutralize SARS-CoV-1. The two researchers found that the nanobody they elicited against SARS-CoV-1 also cross-reacts with SARS-CoV-2, sparking the effort to carry out preclinical research, spin out and fund the company and call up Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB Pharma SA to manufacture clinical trial supplies.

Olix close to bringing COVID-19 drug candidate to the clinic

HONG KONG – Suwon, South Korea-based Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is completing the final preclinical work before starting clinical trials for its as-yet-unnamed potential drug candidate for COVID-19, developed within three months using RNA interference (RNAi) technology. Dong-ki Lee, Olix CEO, told BioWorld, “We have only tested the candidate against a model system so far, so the next step was to test it against the actual COVID-19 virus. We are now awaiting results of the drug’s efficiency against the live virus, from tests currently being conducted in a Korean government research institute. Once the drug enters the clinic, the company plans to enter into partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies before the end of phase IIa tests, or even earlier, to generate revenue in the drug’s early stages of development as well as to share the costs and risks,” Lee said.

Leading U.S. life sciences clusters maintain their rankings

There were no surprises among the latest rankings in JLL’s Life Sciences Outlook report, which tracks geographic shifts in life sciences innovation, operations and facilities investments, and includes an analysis of markets actively investing in their life sciences sectors. Boston, San Francisco and San Diego once again occupied the top three spots as the leading U.S. life science clusters. Not surprisingly, companies located in those regions were also able to attract the lion's share of venture capital funding.

Senate hearing highlights need to shift pandemic-related supply chains away from China

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee held the first of its two hearings on the supply chains for a variety of products vital to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but while electoral politics were on full display during the hearing, a recurrent theme was the need to bring these supply chains back to the Western Hemisphere as a solution to the fraudulent products shipped to the U.S. from Hong Kong and China.

Newco news: China’s Lynk obtains rights to develop RAS inhibitors with Japanese researchers

Chinese biotech startup Lynk Pharmaceuticals [CH1] Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, has licensed in global rights from Kobe University and Riken Research Institute in Japan to develop renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, which have a novel mechanism of action that can increase chances of developing anti-RAS cancer drugs. The compound candidates were derived from Kobe University and Riken’s early structural biology and screening outcomes back in 2013. Seven years later, Lynk is contributing efforts in medicinal chemistry and drug design to develop them into cancer drugs, while Kobe University will continue to provide the Chinese startup with screening and structural support under the collaboration.

