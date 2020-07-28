Leading U.S. life sciences clusters maintain their rankings

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
There were no surprises among the latest rankings in JLL’s Life Sciences Outlook report, which tracks geographic shifts in life sciences innovation, operations and facilities investments, and includes an analysis of markets actively investing in their life sciences sectors. Boston, San Francisco and San Diego once again occupied the top three spots as the leading U.S. life science clusters.