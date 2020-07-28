BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Leading U.S. life sciences clusters maintain their rankings

July 28, 2020
By Peter Winter
There were no surprises among the latest rankings in JLL’s Life Sciences Outlook report, which tracks geographic shifts in life sciences innovation, operations and facilities investments, and includes an analysis of markets actively investing in their life sciences sectors. Boston, San Francisco and San Diego once again occupied the top three spots as the leading U.S. life science clusters.
