Indigo gets $44.5M series B round for long-lasting, undetectable diabetes CGM implant

July 28, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Indigo Diabetes NV is working to develop a next-generation continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that would be much simpler and easier to use routinely, potentially making it more useful for a much larger population. It has just raised a €38 million ($44.5 million) series B financing to support that effort.
