UCB SA, a Belgian company developing an antibody targeting a toxic protein tied to Alzheimer’s disease, said Roche Holding AG has negotiated an exclusive global license to the potential therapy for $120 million up front, plus up to $2 billion in milestone payments following positive proof of concept for the anti-tau candidate, UCB-0107, in the disease. UCB will continue the drug’s development for progressive supranuclear palsy, with a confirmatory phase III trial due to start in the second quarter of 2021.

Nura Bio closes $73M series A round to support work on neuroprotective drugs

Nura Bio Inc., a company working to discover and develop new neuroprotective medicines, has closed a $73 million series A financing that President and CEO Alpna Seth said would help her team advance a multitarget pipeline, initially led by an inhibitor of the sterile alpha TIR motif protein 1 inhibitor (SARM1). SARM1 is part of a very fundamental pathway driving axonal degeneration, and "a very central player that could be involved across a multitude of indications, ranging from those affecting central, peripheral and ocular" diseases, Seth told BioWorld. With so many choices in front of it, the team's primary work now is to determine which one might offer the most efficient and effective path to proof of concept in the clinic.

Meditate on this: Mantra raises $25M to advance its work in exosomes

Mantra Bio Inc., of San Francisco, plans to take its new $25 million series A financing and advance its pipeline and partnering efforts for engineering targeted exosome vehicles. A $5 million seed round brings the company’s total investment to $30 million. The company platform integrates computational approaches, wet biology and robotics to leverage exosome diversity and enable rational design of therapeutics for a range of tissue and cellular targets. Mantra also built and validated a scalable biomanufacturing process. 8VC and Viking Global Investors led the round, which also included Box Group and Allen & Co. LLC.

Rare skin disease RDEB focus of clinical work by Abeona, Krystal, Castle Creek

Players are lining up to fight recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a debilitating rare genetic skin disorder caused by mutations in the Collagen VII gene that makes patients’ skin fragile, easily blistering and tearing at the slightest contact. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earlier this month disclosed the restart of its phase III gene therapy study called Viital, put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others with candidates in the RDEB space include Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals LLC and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Dimerix lead compound meets primary and secondary endpoints in phase IIa FSGS kidney disease trial

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Dimerix Ltd.’s stock shot up nearly 20% on the news that its lead compound, DMX-200, met primary and secondary endpoints in a phase IIa trial in patients with rare kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), according to top-line results. There are currently no drugs on the market to treat FSGS, which often leads to end-stage kidney failure. DMX-200 is an adjunct therapy program in patients with chronic kidney disease that adds propagermanium, a chemokine receptor (CCR2) blocker that targets inflammation in the kidney, to standard-of-care irbesartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker. Studies showed that the combined treatment had a greater additive effect than either treatment alone in reducing proteinuria.

Taiwan’s Senhwa identifies CK2 as target in moderate COVID-19 treatment

Clinical-stage Senhwa Biosciences Inc. (TPEx:6492), of Taipei, Taiwan, said casein kinase 2 (CK2) is the right target to aim at when developing a COVID-19 therapeutic treatment. The company said it believes its dual-function silmitasertib, which controls virus replication and inflammation, could be the first CK2 inhibitor for treating patients with moderate COVID-19 infection. Silmitasertib is the only CK2 inhibitor currently in clinical trials. The Taiwanese drug developer is now seeking sponsorship from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to carry out clinical trials in COVID-19 patients.

Also in the news

