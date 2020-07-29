BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Meditate on this: Mantra raises $25M to advance its work in exosomes

July 29, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Mantra Bio Inc., of San Francisco, plans to take its new $25 million series A financing and advance its pipeline and partnering efforts for engineering targeted exosome vehicles. The company platform integrates computational approaches, wet biology and robotics to leverage exosome diversity and enable rational design of therapeutics for a range of tissue and cellular targets.
BioWorld Series A Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 