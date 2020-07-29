Collagen degree: Bigger-wound treatment by Abeona key in RDEB?

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Like many companies, New York-based Abeona Therapeutics Inc. faltered clinically as a result of the COVID-19 virus, which delayed enrollment in the phase III study with EB-101 gene therapy in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), but the company earlier this month disclosed the restart of patient enrollment in the experiment called Viital.