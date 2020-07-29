BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Collagen degree: Bigger-wound treatment by Abeona key in RDEB?

July 29, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Like many companies, New York-based Abeona Therapeutics Inc. faltered clinically as a result of the COVID-19 virus, which delayed enrollment in the phase III study with EB-101 gene therapy in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), but the company earlier this month disclosed the restart of patient enrollment in the experiment called Viital.
BioWorld Dermatologic Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 