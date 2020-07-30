BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for July 29, 2020

BioWorld - Thursday, July 30, 2020
July 29, 2020
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Lego-inspired bone and soft tissue repair with tiny, 3D-printed bricks; Mutant zebrafish reveals a turning point in spine's evolution; Newly discovered cells act as a warning signal for rheumatoid arthritis flares.
