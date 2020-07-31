BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Terns out-licenses BCR-ABL inhibitor for CML to Hansoh to accelerate entry to clinic

July 30, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., a NASH specialist based in San Francisco and Shanghai, has out-licensed the Greater China rights of its BCR-ABL inhibitor, TRN-000632, for treating chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) to Chinese pharma giant Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. to move the preclinical oncology asset to the clinic faster.
BioWorld Asia-Pacific Cancer Deals and M&A

Already a subscriber? Sign in 