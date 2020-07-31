Red pill, blue pill? Neoantigen matrix proving tricky as Wall Street hacks Genocea results

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Unraveling the eagerly awaited data from Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s phase I/IIa study with neoantigen cancer vaccine GEN-009 turned out less than simple, and the rollout of results – characterized by the company as positive, albeit early – were followed by a haircut for shares (NASDAQ:GNCA), which closed at $3.45, down $1.52, or 31%.