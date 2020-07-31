BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
Red pill, blue pill? Neoantigen matrix proving tricky as Wall Street hacks Genocea results

July 30, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Unraveling the eagerly awaited data from Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s phase I/IIa study with neoantigen cancer vaccine GEN-009 turned out less than simple, and the rollout of results – characterized by the company as positive, albeit early – were followed by a haircut for shares (NASDAQ:GNCA), which closed at $3.45, down $1.52, or 31%.
