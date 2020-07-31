Sangamo snags Novartis with a $795M neurodevelopmental deal

BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
July 30, 2020
By Brian Orelli
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. continued its collaboration spree, signing up its sixth big pharma/biotech partner: Novartis AG. The three-target deal will use Sangamo's zinc finger protein transcription factors to up-regulate undisclosed genes to treat autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
