Sangamo snags Novartis with a $795M neurodevelopmental deal

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. continued its collaboration spree, signing up its sixth big pharma/biotech partner: Novartis AG. The three-target deal will use Sangamo's zinc finger protein transcription factors to up-regulate undisclosed genes to treat autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disorders.