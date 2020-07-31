Osprey Medical expands global footprint with GE Healthcare distribution deal

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Osprey Medical Inc. signed a deal with GE Healthcare that will see the company expand its global footprint for its Dyevert contrast minimization devices across Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Turkey. GE Healthcare will be the exclusive distributor in those markets, allowing Osprey to grow its commercial presence beyond the U.S. and Australia.