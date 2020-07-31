BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
Big biopharma money in July for COVID-19 grants and nonprofit deals

July 31, 2020
By Karen Carey
Out of the $10.45 billion brought into the biopharma industry this year by way of collaborations with nonprofit entities or through grants, 80% is focused on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines.
