Bench Press for July 31, 2020

BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Picturing molecular alterations; Fishing for druggable osteoporosis targets; First mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2; Transplanted iPSCs are best of both ApoE models; TXNIP inhibition nixes T2D; Degradation approach targets extracellular proteins; Tryptophan metabolites keep gut barrier strong; Honest placebos change brain potentials; Screening in serum yields active antibiotics.