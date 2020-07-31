BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Bench Press for July 31, 2020

July 31, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Picturing molecular alterations; Fishing for druggable osteoporosis targets; First mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2; Transplanted iPSCs are best of both ApoE models; TXNIP inhibition nixes T2D; Degradation approach targets extracellular proteins; Tryptophan metabolites keep gut barrier strong; Honest placebos change brain potentials; Screening in serum yields active antibiotics.
