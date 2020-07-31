BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
Henlius’ Herceptin biosimilar wins EU approval, marks Chinese players entry to Europe

July 31, 2020
By Elise Mak
Chinese biosimilar maker Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. won EMA approval for its Zercepac, a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG’s Herceptin (trastuzumab) on July 28. Henlius CEO Scott Liu told BioWorld that Zercepac will be the first Chinese monoclonal antibody biosimilar to enter the EU market, setting a precedent for Chinese drugmakers seeking to join the global race in biosimilars.
