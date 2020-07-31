BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

CAPS Medical snags $3.5 million in series A financing

July 31, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
CAPS Medical, of Netanya, Israel, closed a $3.5 million series A round led by Chasing Value Asset Management and the Los Angeles-based Israel Investment Fund Group. The new funds will be used to enable CAPS to undertake its first clinical trial for its minimally invasive, nonthermal plasma device for cancer treatment and further develop its portfolio for the treatment of solid tumors.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Series A Financings Newco news

Already a subscriber? Sign in 