In what one analyst labeled as a “summer surprise,” Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG said they plan to combine in an all-cash transaction valued at $16.4 billion.

Varian’s board has backed the agreement, which will see Siemens Healthineers pick up all outstanding shares for $177.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 42% to the 30-day volume weighted average closing price of Varian's common stock as of July 31. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2021.

The deal came as a surprise to BTIG analyst Marie Thibault, given that Varian is involved. “While we had expected Med-tech M&A activity to pick up in the back half of the year, we anticipated that likely targets could be those companies that were struggling to perform during the pandemic and were seeking out strategic alternatives. [Varian] does not fit this profile,” she noted. In fact, her group had tapped the company as its top large-cap pick for the second half of the year, citing its resiliency, diversified business model, good growth profile and a healthy balance sheet.

Still, Thibault does not expect other potential buyers to emerge, given an ongoing partnership between the two and the few players in the radiation oncology or adjacent spaces that could execute such a big purchase. The two have a long-standing relationship. Since 2012, they have worked together in the strategic Envision partnership that combined Varian’s therapeutic systems and Siemens Healthineers’ imaging technology.

In May, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Varian withdrew its guidance in the wake of the pandemic, even as Thibault saw positive news for the second quarter. “Demand for the Halcyon product, software offerings, and value-added services is driving [Varian] to higher growth rates. We think this trend should continue to increase orders over the next few years,” she wrote at the time.

The Halcyon system, which is for cancer treatment, aims to simplify and enhance virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity modulated radiotherapy.

For its part, Siemens Healthineers sees great possibilities with the deal. "Siemens Healthineers is creating an unprecedented, highly integrated portfolio for the global fight against cancer,” said Ralf Thomas, chairman of the supervisory board of Siemens Healthineers AG.

With the deal, Varian has canceled its third quarter conference call that was scheduled for Aug. 5.

The deal tops another big buy revealed in March, when Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to buy Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, for $11.5 billion. Last month, the two reported a boost in the original offer price of €39 (US$45.77) to €43 per Qiagen share in cash.

Still, M&A money for deals has fallen vs. last year. At $5.18 billion from 171 completed M&As, the half-year amount is only a third of what was seen during each of the first, second and fourth quarters of last year, and a drop of 85% and 84% from the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively.