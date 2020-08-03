LONDON – Morphosys AG finally has some heft to put behind its U.S. commercialization ambitions following FDA approval for its long-nurtured anti CD19 antibody, Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/rDLBCL). The FDA decision to grant accelerated approval on the basis of an 81-patient open-label phase II study is the first for a second-line treatment in patients who have progressed during or after initial therapy, and who are too weak for an autologous stem cell transplant. That gives Morphosys and its commercialization partner, Incyte Corp., a U.S. market of approximately 10,000 patients per year to address.

Lilly goes onsite and three I-Spy giants collaborate for COVID studies

Since more than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths have links to long-term care facilities, Eli Lilly and Co. plans to enroll as many as 2,400 residents and staff in its phase III study of LY-CoV555 for preventing COVID-19. LY-CoV555 is a neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2. Lilly will be on-site for the study with custom retrofitted recreational vehicles for supporting mobile labs and clinical trial material prep. Also, the COVID R&D Alliance, comprising Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., enrolled its first patients in the I-Spy COVID trial. The study is for evaluating the efficacy of cenicriviroc, a chemokine (CCR2 and CCR5) dual-receptor antagonist, Otezla (apremilast), a PDE4 inhibitor, and Firazyr (icatibant injection), a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring high-flow oxygen. This is only a portion of the full alliance, which has more than 20 members researching COVID-19 therapies.

Summertime blues for top-tier biopharmaceutical companies

The share prices of blue-chip biopharmaceutical companies continued on their lackluster trajectory and lost ground last month, with the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index dipping about 1.3% as investors took a break in order to digest the deluge of COVID-19 vaccine data that released during the period and the impact on the bottom lines that the pandemic has exerted among those companies that reported second-quarter results.

Positive phase II MS data with DHODH inhibitor boosts Immunic

Shares of New York-based Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) were trading midday at $21.51, up $4.31, or 25%, on positive top-line data from the company’s phase II trial called Emphasis with IMU-838, a selective oral dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The study achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints. IMU-838 turned up a statistically significant reduction in the cumulative number of combined unique active (CUA) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lesions up to week 24 in patients given 45 mg of IMU-838 once daily. The margin was 62% (p=0.0002), as compared to placebo. Targeting the DHODH enzyme also yielded a statistically significant reduction in the cumulative number of CUA MRI lesions with the 30-mg once daily dose by 70% (p<0.0001) vs. placebo, Immunic said.

Cymabay's seladelpar back on track, with pivotal PBC trial ahead

Shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASAQ:CBAY) shot 33% higher on Monday after top-line data showed 78.2% of people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the company's disrupted phase III test of seladelpar achieved the primary composite outcome after just three months vs. 12.5% in the trial’s placebo arm. The results, which follow the FDA’s recent lifting of a clinical hold on seladelpar studies, "serve to reinforce our confidence in developing seladelpar as a new therapy addressing the key unmet needs for patients as we re-initiate a phase III registration study in PBC," said Cymabay President and CEO Sujal Shah.

Hong Kong PolyU and Macau UST develop recombinant RBD vaccine against COVID-19

Universities in the Greater Bay Area in China have developed a recombinant RBD protein vaccine candidate that has shown promise against COVID-19, researchers said Monday at a press conference in Hong Kong. The vaccine can induce neutralizing activity after seven days with one dose, but more animal studies are now underway to test the vaccine’s durability. Developed by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and other Chinese institutions, the recombinant RBD protein vaccine could provide strong immune protection against SARS-COV-2 if it induces a potent functional antibody response in animals while demonstrating a good safety profile. The study was published in Nature.

Also in the news

