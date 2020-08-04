BioWorld - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Stryker stent system first indicated for aneurysms in back of the brain

August 3, 2020
By Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA expanded the indications for Stryker Corp.’s Neuroform Atlas stent system to include use in the posterior circulation or back of the brain, making the device the only adjunctive stent approved for aneurysms in this challenging location. The Kalamazoo, Mich.-based company’s intracranial coil-assist stent gained its initial indication for the more common aneurysms in the anterior circulation of the neurovasculature in May 2019.
