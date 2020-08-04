Cymabay's seladelpar back on track, with pivotal PBC trial ahead

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASAQ:CBAY) shot 37% higher on Monday after top-line data showed 78.2% of people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the company's disrupted phase III test of seladelpar achieved the primary composite outcome after just three months on a 10-mg dose of the drug vs. 12.5% in the trial’s placebo arm.