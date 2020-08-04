Cymabay's seladelpar back on track, with pivotal PBC trial ahead

Shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASAQ:CBAY) shot 37% higher on Monday after top-line data showed 78.2% of people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the company's disrupted phase III test of seladelpar achieved the primary composite outcome after just three months on a 10-mg dose of the drug vs. 12.5% in the trial’s placebo arm.