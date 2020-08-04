FDA greenlights Interstim Micro and Surescan MRI leads for bladder and bowel control

Medtronic plc has won U.S. FDA approval of its Interstim Micro rechargeable sacral nerve stimulator and Interstim Surescan MRI leads for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunctions. The new products make Medtronic the only company to offer a choice between rechargeable and recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems, allowing patients to align their treatment with personal lifestyle preferences.