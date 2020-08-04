FDA greenlights Interstim Micro and Surescan MRI leads for bladder and bowel control

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Medtronic plc has won U.S. FDA approval of its Interstim Micro rechargeable sacral nerve stimulator and Interstim Surescan MRI leads for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunctions. The new products make Medtronic the only company to offer a choice between rechargeable and recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems, allowing patients to align their treatment with personal lifestyle preferences.