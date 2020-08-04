Although the news of a complete response letter (CRL) for its pediatric peanut allergy patch might not have come as a surprise to everyone, Wall Street hammered shares of DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ:DBVT), taking away 41% of their value, or $1.70, to set the midday trading price at $2.40. The CRL for Montrouge, France-based DBV relates to Viaskin Peanut (DBV-712), a once-daily epicutaneous (EPIT) patch for children ages 4 to 11. U.S. gatekeepers said they can’t approve the BLA because of concerns about the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy. The FDA wants DBV to modify the patch, which means a new human-factor study; officials also require clinical data for the modified patch. As if that weren’t enough, DBV needs to come up with more chemistry, manufacturing and controls info. The agency didn’t cite any safety hitches with the product.

Abbie drops options of Voyager's Alzheimer's, Parkinson's programs

Bold up-fronts and even bigger milestones defined ambitious neurology deals Abbvie Inc. struck with Voyager Therapeutics Inc. in 2018 and 2019. With vectorized antibodies, they planned to target multiple indications tied to excess aggregations of tau and tragic synucleinopathies. Considerable progress was made, said Omar Khwaja, Voyager's chief medical officer. But despite millions of dollars invested in the programs, Abbvie has now decided to quit the venture, leaving Voyager to either go it alone or find a new partner in its work on the challenging indications.

Appetite for U.S. biopharma IPOs remains hot in July

The biopharmaceutical sector welcomed a further 11 new IPO graduates in July, bringing the number to 39 that have started to trade on the U.S. markets this year. The companies going public last month collectively raised almost $3 billion and most made a favorable impression following their first day of trading, with the group increasing their share values by an average of 16%.

Redx snags potential $377M deal with Astrazeneca for fibrosis-targeting RXC-006

LONDON – Redx Pharma plc is in the process of handing its RXC-006 program over to Astrazeneca plc, after signing a potential $377 million development and commercialization deal for the porcupine inhibitor in the treatment of fibrotic disease. For starters, Redx will get several milestones worth $17 million, up to the start of phase I, with Astrazeneca initially targeting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). A large body of preclinical work is completed and IND-enabling studies are underway, so those milestones should be triggered quite quickly, with RXC-006 expected to enter the clinic in 2021. The remaining $360 million will come in development, regulatory and commercial milestones leading to approval, with Redx in line for mid-single-digit royalties on sales of a marketed product.

Simcere licenses CDK4/6 inhibitor from G1 Therapeutics in $170M deal

Nanjing, Jiangsu-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. became the second Chinese player to seek assets from G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., this year. On Tuesday, it licensed trilaciclib, an intravenous CDK4/6 inhibitor, from G1 in a $170 million deal for greater China rights. Previously, Shanghai-based Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd. had inked an Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) deal for lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor from the U.S. firm in June.

Adcom favor for GSK’s ADC in MM further heats BCMA space

Glaxosmithkline plc’s unanimous win last month in front of an FDA advisory panel with antibody-drug conjugate belantamab mafodotin for multiple myeloma put even more Wall Street eyes on the mechanism of action, already of great interest. The compound targets the cell-surface protein B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Others in the space include Legend Biotech Corp., partnered with Johnson & Johnson to develop a BCMA CAR T therapy.

Celltrion doubles pace for COVID-19 antibody treatment CT-P59

HONG KONG – South Korea, Incheon-based Celltrion Inc. is moving at twice the speed for CT-P59, its antiviral antibody treatment for the COVID-19 virus, after receiving its second green light to begin phase I trials. The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency gave the treatment its approval to begin phase I trials, on the heels of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approving the company’s IND on the back of positive preclinical results in July.

Newco news: Allergy-focused Iggenix banks $10M series A

South San Francisco-based Iggenix Inc. emerged from stealth mode with a $10 million series A round to fund work in food allergies and others. The firm deploys its single-cell genomics platform to capture and analyze rare human B cells that express allergen-binding antibodies. Those are then engineered with immune-modulating activities derived from the IgG antibody class to suppress allergic reactions. Founded in the summer of 2019, Iggenix is based on work Stephen Quake of Stanford University, allergist Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote, who was a PhD student in Quake’s lab.

