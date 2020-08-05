Following Siemens Healthineers AG’s announcement that it was picking up Varian Medical Systems Inc. for $16.4 billion, another multibillion-dollar deal has emerged. This time, Teladoc Health Inc. and Livongo Health Inc. have inked a definitive merger agreement with a value of $18.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. The newly combined company will be called Teladoc Health and will be headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.

Under the terms of the agreement, which the board of both companies unanimously approved, each share of Livongo will be exchanged for 0.5920x shares of Teladoc Health plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share. Upon the merger’s conclusion, existing Teladoc Health shareholders will own approximately 58% and existing Livongo shareholders will own about 42% of the combined company.

In addition, Jason Gorevic, current CEO of Teladoc Health, will take the helm of the combined company. Teladoc Health Chairman David Snow will lead the board, which will include eight members from Teladoc Health Board and five members from Livongo.

“This highly strategic combination will create the leader in consumer-centered virtual care and provides a unique opportunity to further accelerate the growth of our data-driven member platform and experience,” said Glen Tullman, Livongo’s founder and executive chairman. “By expanding the reach of Livongo’s pioneering Applied Health Signals platform and building on Teladoc Health’s end-to-end virtual care platform, we’ll empower more people to live better and healthier lives.”

Livongo also revealed its second-quarter results. Total revenue for the quarter was $91.9 million, up 125% year-over-year, which the company said was driven by the continued adoption of its Applied Health Signals platform.

In addition, it achieved certain performance milestones and service performance obligations that resulted in about $2.5 million of revenue. Excluding that nonrecurring revenue, second quarter revenue increased 119% year-over-year.

M&A came up during Teladoc’s July 29 second-quarter earnings call, when Jailendra Singh with Crédit Suisse asked about the company’s focus and potential opportunities. "I think our focus continues to be on expanding the markets that we serve and the clinical breadth of our product portfolio,” replied CEO Jason Gorevic. He added that the company is looking to expand its geographic footprint. "And we will continue to look to expand our clinical scope and the impact that we can have across the entire spectrum of clinical use cases and clinical needs.”

Investors did not appear enthusiastic after word of the deal came out. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) stood at $218.40, down $31.02 or 12.44% a little before noon Aug. 5. Meanwhile, Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO) was at $138.30, down $6.23, or 4.31%.