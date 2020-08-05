Shares of Gaithersburg, Md.-based Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) traded midday at $177.24, up $20.07, or 12%, on positive phase I data from its phase I/II trial with its prospective COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. The randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled experiment tested the vaccine with and without the company’s Matrix‑M adjuvant in healthy adults ages 18 to 59. NVX‑CoV2373 with Matrix-M proved generally well-tolerated and sparked robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera, Novavax said. The findings have been submitted for peer-review to a scientific journal and to an online preprint server.

Marchin’ tune crescendoes as state AGs blast remdesivir price, supply

Limited supplies and the pricing of remdesivir have nearly three dozen U.S. states and territories clamoring for the federal government to march in on Gilead Sciences Inc.’s patents for the COVID-19 drug. And if the feds won’t, then states should be given that authority, according to a letter sent yesterday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Signed by Republican and Democratic attorneys general (AGs), the letter shows little understanding of the challenges of manufacturing a new drug, the costs involved and even the march-in process itself. But it’s big on blasting Gilead for its “dangerously low” and “insufficient” production levels and for placing “its profit margins over the interests of Americans suffering in this pandemic.”

As venture capital slows in China, biotech booms

HONG KONG – Venture capital investment into most sectors in China has generally plunged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but biotechnology has been a noticeable exception. There were 95 biotech-related deals to June of this year that added up to $12 billion, an unprecedented volume of deals, according to Biomedtracker and China Bio, which track the space. Two-thirds of the deals involved financings, 21 were business development or licensing deals and 11 involved IPOs or follow-on public offerings.

It’s the climb: Matterhorn debuts to develop T-cell receptor therapies

Matterhorn Bioscience AG has launched to develop T-cell receptor therapies based on the power of MR1T cells that have been found to find and kill a range of tumors in various tissue organs. Versant Ventures has made a $30 million commitment to Matterhorn, which was founded by researchers at the University of Basel. The company founders began researching MR1 about 10 years ago, and four years ago described the utility of MR1T cells as cancer therapies. The company is developing its first candidates with a phase I study beginning late in 2021. The company is part of Versant’s Ridgeline Discovery Engine, which is based in Basel.

Newco news: Australia’s Race Oncology resurrects bisantrene following promising phase II AML results

PERTH, Australia – Patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia who have received three or more lines of therapy are often too sick to get much-needed bone marrow transplants and often run out of options. Melbourne-based Race Oncology Ltd. hopes to change those outcomes with a new take on an old drug that slipped through the cracks in the 1980s.

Ascletis’ all-oral HCV treatment approved for marketing in China

HONG KONG – With a recent approval for an all-oral hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment in China, Ascletis Pharma Inc. continues to push its pipeline of treatments forward and improve its outlook. The approval of RDV/DNV Regimen, a combination of Asclevir (ravidasvir) and Ganovo (danoprevir), helped boost the company’s shares in Hong Kong, which ended July with a 10% jump to HK$3.36 (US43 cents), after climbing to as high as HK$3.55.

