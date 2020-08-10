Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Aug. 3 – Aug. 7. Missed an issue? You can find all of the back issues here.

Yes we aducanumab? Biogen/Eisai AD bid gains traction, outlook still divided

News from Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd. that U.S. regulators accepted the BLA related to aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) – and assigned it priority review, no less – set Wall Street abuzz, especially as the companies noted in their press release that the FDA “if possible, plans to act early” on the anti-amyloid beta (a-beta) monoclonal antibody. Regulators’ decision came about 30 days after they took receipt of the submission; they could have waited 60.

Biogen bets big on Denali’s neurodegenerative pipeline, with $1B+ commitment

Biogen Inc., one the world’s top neurological disease specialists, is committing to invest more than $1 billion in cash and equity in Denali Therapeutics Inc. for rights to co-develop and co-commercialize a potential therapy for Parkinson’s disease and options to secure up to four more neurodegenerative disease programs from its new partner.

COVID-19 vaccine race growing ‘titer’ as Novavax unveils phase I data

With strong results in hand from the phase I stage of its phase I/II study testing a would-be COVID-19 subunit vaccine, Novavax Inc.’s president of R&D, Gregory Glenn, said “it’s possible we could go down in the dose” as work proceeds and get similar efficacy. But even without the as-yet-unproven opportunity of dose sparing, the outcome was impressive from the trial that evaluated NVX-CoV2373 in a randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled experiment with and without the company’s Matrix-M adjuvant in healthy adults ages 18 to 59.

Adhering to its guns, DBV seeks meeting with FDA on CRL for peanut allergy patch

The matter of how adhesion of its Viaskin Peanut allergy patch relates to efficacy became a major problem for DBV Technologies SA, which drew a complete response letter for the once-daily epicutaneous product. Shares of the Montrouge, France-based firm (NASDAQ:DBVT) closed Aug. 4 at $2.34, down $1.76, or 43%, in reaction to the CRL for the patch, designed to protect children ages 4 to 11.

Morphosys, Incyte win FDA nod for Monjuvi in DLBCL

LONDON – Morphosys AG finally has some heft to put behind its U.S. commercialization ambitions following FDA approval for its long-nurtured anti-CD19 antibody, Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The FDA decision, based on an 81-patient open-label phase II study, is the first approval for a second-line treatment in patients who have progressed during or after initial therapy, and who are too weak for an autologous stem cell transplant.