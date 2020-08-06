Biogen Inc., one the world's top neurological disease specialists, is committing to invest more than $1 billion in cash and equity in Denali Therapeutics Inc. for rights to co-develop and co-commercialize a potential therapy for Parkinson's disease as well as options to secure up to four more neurodegenerative disease programs from its new partner. The move, which could help Biogen diversify its portfolio as it navigates a separate high-stakes bet on Alzheimer's disease, aligns with a trend of growing investment in neurological indications. Shares of Denali (NASDAQ:DNLI) climbed 36.7% by midday.

FDA clears GSK’s Blenrep in MM; black box and REMS for eye tox

About two weeks after European regulators gave their go-ahead for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf), the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting therapy from Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM), the FDA did likewise. An antibody-drug conjugate granted breakthrough therapy status, Blenrep won clearance via the accelerated approval pathway for patients given at least four previous treatments, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.

Pandemic developers account for 40% of 2020’s record financings

Out of 922 biopharma financings so far in 2020, nearly a quarter of them – 211 – were done by companies working on a COVID-19 therapeutic or vaccine. More strikingly, however, the $28.86 billion raised by those pandemic-focused firms represents about 40.2% of the $71.8 billion total collected through the end of July. And not only has a significant amount of money through financings funneled to COVID-19 efforts, but so has 80% of the $10.45 billion brought into the biopharma industry through nonprofit collaborations and grants.

T-knife raises $78M in series A for TCR platform

LONDON – A breakthrough technology for generating fully human T-cell receptors (TCR) is set to deliver next-generation T-cell therapies for treating solid tumors, following the €66 million (US$78.3 million) series A funding of T-knife GmbH. The company is owner of a transgenic mouse, which, in the same way that Ig transgenic mice produce fully human antibodies, is capable of generating fully human TCRs. That allows for efficient, factory-like generation and selection of TCRs for any human tumor antigen.

Aerovate series A brings $72.6M to push aerosol imatinib in PAH

Boston-based Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. closed a series A round of $72.6 million to advance AV-101, an inhaled, dry powder aerosol version of imatinib for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). An oral version of imatinib – better known under the Novartis AG brand name Gleevec, a cancer drug first approved in late 2008 – showed significant efficacy in a phase III trial as a disease-modifying therapy for PAH, but it was poorly tolerated because of systemic side effects, Aerovate said. The company was founded and incubated by RA Capital Management. Sofinnova Investments, a new investor, led the series A round. Atlas Venture, Cormorant Asset Management, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company) and Osage University Partners also took part.

Hanmi inks deal with latest efinopegdutide buyer MSD

HONG KONG – Seoul-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has found its latest buyer for efinopegdutide, an oxyntomodulin-based therapy (GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist) formerly known as HM-12525A. The Korean company inked an exclusive licensing agreement with Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck & Co Inc. (known as MSD outside North America) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of efinopegdutide for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Under the terms, Hanmi gains an up-front payment of $10 million, as well as milestone payments of up to $860 million once certain developmental regulatory and commercialization milestones are reached. Hanmi will also retain the option to commercialize the drug in Korea.

Levo’s Prader-Willi syndrome phase III misses its primary endpoint

Top-line results fell a bit short in the phase III study of LV-101 (intranasal carbetocin), from privately held Levo Therapeutics Inc., of Chicago, for treating Prader-Willi syndrome. The study failed to meet its primary outcome measurements evaluating a 9.6-mg dose of the selective oxytocin-receptor agonist. However, first secondary endpoint data showed statistical significance with the 3.2-mg dose as evaluated by the Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials score (p=0.016). The safety data showed LV-101 was generally well-tolerated. Prader-Willi syndrome is a genetic condition estimated to affect one in every 10,000 to 30,000 people globally.

