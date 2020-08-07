Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd. said the FDA accepted the BLA for aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease with priority review. Regulators set a PDUFA date of March 7, 2021, but said they might act earlier on the matter. The submission for the beta-amyloid-targeting monoclonal antibody was first expected during the early part of this year but was delayed. Biogen restarted the aducanumab clinical program last October following analysis of a larger dataset indicating the drug could have activity.

Bayer’s Lampit approved by FDA for Chagas disease

Bayer AG’s Lampit (nifurtimox) for treating Chagas disease in pediatric patients received FDA approval for newborns to those under 18. The oral, antiprotozoal medication comes in tablet form, which can be divided into smaller portions for ease of swallowing or it can be dissolved in water. The World Health Organization estimates there are between 6 million and 7 million people infected with Chagas disease globally. The illness can be acute or chronic, with symptoms that include fever, fatigue, body aches, swollen glands and enlargement of the liver or spleen. Chagas disease is mainly endemic in areas of 21 continental Latin American countries. Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer said commercially insured patients may qualify for a $0 copay and uninsured patients who cannot afford the treatment may be eligible to receive it free through the Bayer U.S. Patient Assistance Foundation.

Ono teases positive results for Opdivo and bevacizumab combo study

HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. has obtained positive top-line data in its phase III study of a combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and bevacizumab in lung cancer patients. The study (ONO-4538-52/TASUKI-52) evaluated that combination against a second combination of a placebo with bevacizumab and chemotherapy. The company said patients in the Opdivo combination group showed significant improvement in progression-free survival as assessed by the independent radiology review committee, the study’s primary endpoint. The study’s secondary endpoints included overall survival, progression-free survival as assessed by the study site's investigator and objective response rate.

Import bans hit Pakistan’s pharma industry

KARACHI, Pakistan – Geopolitics and a fraught relationship with its neighbors are hurting Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry and the ability of people to access active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and modern drugs.

Also in the news

Adamas, Altimmune, Amag, Arya, Beigene, Biohaven, Canbridge, Cancer Targeted Technology, Checkmate, Clovis, Coherus, Cstone, Cytodyn, Dynavax, Editas, EV Biologics, Everest Medicines, Exelixis, Fibrogen, Freeline, FSD, GW, Horizon, Kazia, Ligand, Lodo, Moderna, Novavax, Nura Bio, Ocular, Oncopeptides, Pfizer, Puma, Roche, Satsuma, Takeda, Viiv, Zosano