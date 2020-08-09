Knocked back by a complete response letter (CRL) in late 2018, Trevena Inc. dusted itself off, resubmitted its NDA for oliceridine and found satisfaction as the FDA has approved the opioid agonist.

Olinvyk (oliceridine) received agency approval for managing moderate to severe acute pain in adults when the pain is severe enough to require an I.V. opioid and for patients whose alternative treatments are inadequate. Olinvyk, previously known as Olinvo, was approved on its August 7 PDUFA date.

The opioid agonist is only approved for short-term hospital or other controlled clinical setting use, which includes inpatient and outpatient procedures. The FDA’s maximum recommended daily dose limit is set at 27 mg. High-risk patients – elderly, obese, renally impaired and/or co-morbid – compose the initial target market.

The G protein-biased mu-opioid receptor ligand is designed to enable more selective targeting of newly discovered pathways with fewer side effects, Trevena said.

The FDA made a point to say Olinvyk’s not for at-home use. Among many of the FDA cautions, Olinvyk will have a warning on the box about addiction, abuse and misuse. Other warnings include life-threatening respiratory depression, neonatal opioid withdrawal symptoms and risks from concomitant use with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system depressants.

The path to approval was lengthy. In early 2017, Trevena reported top-line results from its pivotal phase III APOLLO-1 and -2 efficacy studies with Olinvyk (previously TRV-130) in moderate to severe acute pain following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), respectively, showing that all dose regimens across both trials achieved the primary endpoint of statistically greater analgesic efficacy than placebo as measured by responder rate. The candidate also showed dose-related trends of improvements vs. morphine on multiple measures of respiratory safety and gastrointestinal tolerability in acute pain management.

The NDA was submitted in November 2017. In October 2018, the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee voted 7-8 against recommending the proposed 0.1-mg and 0.35-mg doses of the opioid. A month later, regulators hit Chesterbrook, Pa.-based Trevena with a CRL, saying they wanted more clinical data on QT prolongation, that the submitted safety database was not big enough for the proposed dosing and more non-clinical data and validation info was needed.

In February 2020, Trevena resubmitted the NDA. The next month saw the FDA set the August 7 PDUFA date.

Trevena’s stock (NASDAQ:TRVN) has more than doubled in the past 12 months. On August 7, shares closed at $2.38 each but were up 42% in after-hours trading on August 9.