Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:MCRB) skyrocketed by $24.91 to $29.55, up 536%, on top-line data from the pivotal phase III study called Ecospor III, testing the oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The study showed that SER-109 administration resulted in a highly statistically significant absolute decrease of 30.2% in the proportion of patients who experienced a recurrence in CDI within eight weeks of administration vs. placebo, the study’s primary endpoint. Seres said 11.1% of patients given SER-109 experienced a CDI recurrence vs. 41.3% of placebo patients. When characterized by sustained clinical response, the results showed 88.9% of patients in the SER-109 arm hit the mark, Seres said.

Omeros finds narsoplimab benefits COVID-19 patients in small trial

Shares of Omeros Corp. (NASDAQ:OMER) jumped 48.3% by midday after it reported that six critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with its investigational lectin-pathway inhibitor, narsoplimab, recovered from the disease. The company said it will now seek government support to accelerate the drugs' large-scale manufacture. "We look forward to being able to make narsoplimab broadly available to hospitalized COVID-19 patients," said Omeros CEO Greg Demopulos. Separately Monday, Gilead Sciences Inc. said it submitted the final tier of a rolling NDA for another COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir).

Getting cellular with COVID-19 adaptive immunity

From antibody tests to detecting antibodies in vaccinated patients to treating patients with antibodies, much of the research on the immune response in patients with COVID-19 has focused on the humoral antibody response. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., on the other hand, has focused on the T-cell response, using its technology, in partnership with Microsoft Corp., to map areas on SARS-CoV-2 that T-cell receptors use to identify cells infected with the virus. The company is also developing a diagnostic test designed to detect T-cell responses in patients exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Astrazeneca partners with Kangtai Bio to bring COVID-19 vaccine to China

Astrazeneca plc has made an agreement with Shenzhen-based Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. to produce its COVID-19 vaccine, AZD-1222, in China. The Chinese firm is required to produce at least 100 million doses by the end of the year, and at least 200 million doses by the end of 2021. To achieve that goal, Astrazeneca will transfer the technical know-how and support to enable Kangtai to develop, produce and commercialize the vaccine candidate in China. Both companies may continue their partnership in other markets.

Domestic Rx supply chain only as strong as its weakest link

“There’s a difference in knowing something and realizing something. We’ve known for quite a while now that we’re too dependent on other countries for our medical supplies. But during this pandemic, I think we’ve realized it,” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said at a recent congressional hearing on the progress being made in developing COVID-19 vaccines. In the U.S., that realization has led to a raft of legislation aimed at bringing more drug manufacturing home, as well as President Donald Trump’s executive order last week giving preference to essential drugs made in the U.S. But is that the best solution to forging a resilient supply chain to protect against future pandemics and disasters?

Approval of Trevena’s Olinvyk for clinical controlled settings bumps the stock

Trevena Inc.’s Olinvyk (oliceridine) received FDA approval for managing moderate to severe acute pain in adults when the pain is severe enough to require an I.V. opioid and for patients whose alternative treatments are inadequate. The opioid agonist is only approved for short-term hospital or other controlled clinical setting use, which includes inpatient and outpatient procedures. High-risk patients – elderly, obese, renally impaired and/or co-morbid – compose the initial target market. The G protein-biased mu-opioid receptor ligand, designed to enable more selective targeting of newly discovered pathways with fewer side effects, is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020. Company stock (NASDAQ:TRVN) reacted well to the approval as shares rose 27% at midday Monday.

For neurodegeneration, a different way to slice the pie

In the broadest terms, neurodegeneration is caused by aggregates of misfolded proteins, and traditionally, specific proteins have been associated with individual diseases, such as amyloid beta and tau with Alzheimer’s disease and alpha-synuclein with Parkinson’s disease. However, in practice, aggregates of multiple different proteins are found both in individual patients, regardless of their diagnosis, and in healthy elderly individuals. Disease categories such as tauopathies and synucleinopathies also demonstrate that the same misfolded protein can manifest in multiple different ways depending on the context. Now, investigators at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a new approach to classifying neurodegenerative disorders that used the overall patterns of multiple measures rather than aggregates of one or two specific proteins to define clusters of patients that crossed traditional diagnostic categories.

Teva ties up agreement with Alvotech to commercialize five biosimilars

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has inked an exclusive strategic agreement with Reykjavik-based Alvotech ehf to commercialize five biosimilar product candidates in the U.S. Anil Okay, senior vice president of commercial and business development at Alvotech, told BioWorld that “Alvotech is responsible for development, registration and manufacturing whereas Teva is responsible for marketing and commercialization.” The five biologics currently generate around $35 billion in U.S. sales.

Eagle draws CRL for new Ryanodex indication: heat stroke

Nearly three years after an FDA rejection of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s initial effort to add exertional heat stroke to the list of approved indications for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium), its efforts have again been met with a complete response letter. The calcium channel modulator is already approved for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia, but Eagle said it has decided to drop further pursuit of EHS.

Also in the news

Amicus, Anaptysbio, Anheart, Appili, Aquestive, Avadel, Axsome, BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chi-Med, Curevac, Diurnal, Dragonfly, Dyne, Eli Lilly, Enlivex, Genentech, Gigagen, Gilead, Humanigen, Ibio, Immunic, Innovent, Intec, Intercept, Isotherapeutics, Jubilant Radiopharma, Kamada, Krystal, Logicbio, Mallinckrodt, Monopar, Navidea, Nervgen, Northstar, Novocellbio, Ocugen, Onko, Ovid, Pharmamar, Pharming, Pieris, Pluristem, Precigen Actobio, Radius, Reata, Regeneron, Rhovac, Saniona, Secura, Seelos, Seres, Trevena, Vaxart, Veracyte, Verastem Oncology, Vistagen