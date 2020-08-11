Authorities in Russia surprised the world by disclosing approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation gave its go-ahead for the product, called Gam-COVID-Vac, or Sputnik V, a two-component vaccine based on the human adenovirus that is said to have passed preclinical tests in rodents and primates. Safety questions loom large, though, since in humans it’s been evaluated only in two groups of volunteers with 38 people each, and phase III trials have not been completed.

Bayer adding to women’s health pipeline with Kandy buy for $450M up front

LONDON – Women’s health specialist Kandy Therapeutics Ltd. is to be acquired by Bayer AG for $425 million up front, with a further $450 million to come in milestone payments up to the launch of NT-814, a treatment for menopause symptoms that recently completed phase IIb. Following the launch, “triple-digit million” sales milestones will follow for the Glaxosmithkline plc-discovered compound, which is expected to achieve blockbuster status.

Biopharmas on track for a record year of innovation

The FDA has already approved a total of 34 new molecular entities (NMEs) so far this year even though the agency suggested back in May that it might have trouble meeting PDUFA dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to BioWorld, there are still approximately 40 scheduled PDUFA dates in the works before year-end and, if about half of those are successful, then the sector will establish a new record for the number of new medicines that reach the market in a single year. The total of novel drugs that were given the green light last year hit 48, a number that ranks third behind the existing record of 59 new medicines approved in 2018 and the 53 that were approved in 1996.

Aussie stem cell company Mesoblast sees stock tumble 31% ahead of FDA adcom meeting

PERTH, Australia – Australian regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. saw its stock tumble more than 30% following the release of briefing documents from the FDA ahead of an Aug. 13 advisory committee meeting to review the company’s BLA for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children. Although the FDA noted that Mesoblast’s stem cell treatment, remestemcel-L, reached its primary endpoint of a 28-day overall response rate in patients at 69%, the agency raised concerns about the efficacy of the therapy, which is also in phase III trials for acute respiratory distress due to COVID-19.

Fulcrum looks for balance in its phase II facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy study

An interim analysis from Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s phase II study of losmapimod for treating facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy had data that pleased the CEO and displeased investors. The primary endpoint is reduction from baseline of DUX4-driven gene expression in affected skeletal muscle after subjects were treated with placebo or losmapimod, a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor. Fulcrum’s Robert Gould said he was encouraged by data showing muscles with higher DUX4-driven gene expression in pretreatment biopsies had greater reduction of DUX4-driven gene expression after treatment. However, the analysis also showed that DUX4-driven gene expression did not show a separation from placebo at 16 weeks in the first 29 randomized subjects. Company stock (NASDAQ:FULC) dropped dramatically at midday, down about 44%.

Fennec's Pedmark lands CRL over manufacturing issues

Manufacturing deficiencies have triggered an FDA complete response letter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Pedmark, a medicine intended to prevent ototoxicity associated with cisplatin use in children with certain solid tumors. With no safety or efficacy issues identified, Fennec said no further clinical data are required. Next, its team plans to request a meeting with the regulator to determine a path to resubmission. Company shares (NASDAQ:FENC) fell 34.3% by midday.

No resiliency in having eggs in one manufacturing basket

While the U.S. and other countries are looking to step up their own domestic drug and device manufacturing, a bigger takeaway from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for resilient supply chains that can withstand a global scramble for products suddenly more in demand than the supply can support. To build that resiliency, biopharma and device manufacturers should go a level or two beyond their vendors for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or major components to determine where those vendors source their raw materials, Mike Piccarreta, a partner at global consulting firm Kearney, told BioWorld. Having alternative API vendors in the U.S. or even the U.S. and another country is meaningless if they both ultimately source their raw materials from the same supplier.

Also in the news

Actinium, Adverum, Akers, Altitude Lab, American Gene Technologies, Amydis, Ana, Appili, Arctic Vision, Arcturus, Arrowhead, Arvelle, Atriva, Atyr, Aum Lifetech, Aveo Oncology, Betterlife, Beyond Air, Beyondspring, Biostem Life Sciences, Bridgebio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Byondis, Caris Life Sciences, Catalyst, Citius, Clearside Biomedical, Destiny, Diamedica, Eisai, Elevation Oncology, Equillium, Evotec, Eyenovia, Fennec, Fibrogen, Fulcrum, Harmony, Hemogenyx, Innate, Iterum, Janone, Kymab, Kyorin, Lianbio, Ligand, Lytix, Mersana, Mesoblast, Molecular Partners, Myokardia, Nascent, Neurogene, Omeros, PDS, Pfenex, Protalix, Quotient Sciences, Revance, Revive, Rockwell Medical, Romark, SAB, Saillant, Santhera, Sapphire, Sarepta, Scioto, Tearclear, Tevogen, TFF, Tyme, Verrica