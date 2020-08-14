Fresh off raising $640 million in private financing earlier this summer, Germany's Curevac BV burst onto the public market Friday with $213.3 million Nasdaq IPO. Priced at a top-of-range $16 per share (NADAQ:CVAC), the company's stock rose more than 215% by early afternoon, likely buoyed by enthusiasm for the company's mRNA vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2. Majority shareholder Dietmar Hopp invested €100 million (US$118.3 million) in Curevac in a concurrent private placement.

European Commission’s first COVID-19 vaccine deal goes to Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca plc is the first company to sign an agreement with the European Commission to supply a COVID-19 vaccine. The company agreed to provide the commission with up to 400 million doses of AZD-1222, which produces a surface spike protein prompting the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus should it infect the body. Astrazeneca’s first delivery is expected by the end of 2020. Other companies currently talking with the commission to supply vaccines are Sanofi SA, Glaxosmithkline plc, Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Biontech SE and Curevac BV. Also, Novavax Inc. just signed an agreement to supply the U.K. government with 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine engineered from SARS-CoV-2’s genetic sequence, in the first quarter of 2021. The Novavax deal follows U.K. vaccine agreements already made with Valneva SE, Wockhardt Ltd., Sanofi, Glaxosmithkline and Astrazeneca.

Still searching for better strategies against AMD: Regenxbio, Adverum, Clearside forge ahead

The age-related macular degeneration space remains hot, with particular focus on delivery methods. Regenxbio Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. have made news recently with their efforts. Also in play is Clearside Biomedical Inc., with its device: a microinjector for suprachoroidal shots.

Acupuncture shown to regulate inflammation in mice

A Sino-U.S. collaborative study has demonstrated that acupuncture regulates inflammation by activating pro- or anti-inflammatory signaling pathways, while mitigating cytokine storms in mice with systemic inflammation, the study authors reported in the Aug. 12, 2020, edition of Neuron. The study also found that the acupuncture site, intensity and timing determined how it affected response, which has important implications for acupuncture use in inflammatory diseases and as adjunctive cancer therapy.

Life science companies still the main targets of whistleblower litigation in 2020

Qui tam litigation holds a dear place in the hearts of U.S. federal prosecutors and whistleblowers alike, but the volume of these cases ebbed as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation. A report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, makes clear, however, that despite the pandemic-induced drag, these cases are resuming their historical pace, and makers of drugs and devices are once again the most frequently targeted type of business.

Also in the news

