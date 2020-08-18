Gilead Sciences Inc. and Tango Therapeutics Inc. widened their collaboration first inked in 2018 to discover, develop and commercialize targeted immune evasion therapies in cancer. Privately held Tango will continue to leverage its CRISPR-enabled functional genomics target discovery platform, and the number of targets covered is rising from five to 15. Gilead has options to worldwide rights for programs directed at the targets over the next seven years, as Tango collects a $125 million up-front payment. Gilead is making a $20 million equity investment, too, for the right to option up to all 15 programs, paying as much as $410 million per program in opt-in, extension and milestone payments. Tango also stands to bank up to low double-digit tiered royalties. For products that Tango chooses to co-develop and co-promote, the parties will equally split profits and losses as well as development costs in the U.S., with Tango drawing milestone payments and royalties on ex-U.S. sales.

Poseida phase I on clinical hold following a patient’s death

Following a patient’s death in Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s phase I trial of P-PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, the FDA has put the study on clinical hold. The patient developed symptoms leading to hospitalization and death from hepatic failure at day 19 of post-treatment. While the direct cause of the hepatic failure is undetermined, Poseida said, the patient’s symptoms were consistent with macrophage activation syndrome, an immune system overactivation that has been associated with CAR T therapies. A clinical investigator assessed the serious adverse event as possibly related to P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR T therapeutic candidate comprising self-renewing stem cell memory T cells, pending further investigation, the company said. Poseidon’s stock (NASDAQ:PSTX) took a hit at midday Tuesday as it dropped 30%.

Regenerative medicine sector on pace for exceptional year

A first half of 2020 progress report from the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) finds that the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy sector has performed well in terms of both clinical development and fundraising despite the challenges from the ongoing pandemic. About $10.7 billion has been generated globally, exceeding the total amount raised in all of 2019, and there are more than 1,000 therapeutic developers active in this space.

Appellate court: Once an orphan, always an orphan

The FDA’s broad, bright line between orphan designation and exclusivity was erased, again, Monday when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia left standing a three-judge panel’s split decision in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Alex Azar. In that March 13, 2020, decision, the majority said the Orphan Drug Act “unambiguously entitles a manufacturer to marketing exclusivity upon [orphan] designation and approval.” The decision pretty much aligns with a 2014 district court decision the FDA chose to interpret narrowly as it continued its policy of granting orphan drug designation upon a “plausible hypothesis of superiority” and then granting the seven-year exclusivity only if that hypothesis were proven.

Jiangsu Hengrui gets Korea’s green light for camrelizumab and rivoceranib combo phase III trials

HONG KONG – China’s Lianyungang-based Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. has obtained approval from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to begin phase III trials for a combination therapy of its PD-1 inhibitor candidate, camrelizumab, and VEGFR-2 inhibitor rivoceranib. The company aims to kick off the Korean investigator sites by October, with the study’s co-primary endpoint to be progression-free survival and overall survival. Meanwhile, the secondary endpoints will include parameters such as the objective response rate, time to progression, safety, and immunogenicity parameters.

Huya licenses in HBI-2376 from Genhouse to build China-sourced portfolio

HONG KONG – Huya Bioscience International LLC, which has a special interest in China-developed assets, has obtained the exclusive worldwide license, bar China, for SHP2 inhibitor HBI-2376 from Suzhou-based Genhouse Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. With offices in the U.S., Japan, South Korea and a few other countries, Huya is known for bringing assets originating in China to the global market through licensing deals.

Also in the news

