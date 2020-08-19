The pace of biopharma mergers and acquisitions quickened with Johnson & Johnson’s $6.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bringing Momenta into the fold strengthens the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s immune-mediated disease portfolio and grows its interest in autoantibody-driven disease therapies. Janssen said the acquisition offers the potential for multiple launches, many as first-in-class indications with potential for significant peak year sales, some of which the company believes could exceed $1 billion. Cambridge, Mass.-based Momenta’s stock (NASDAQ:MNTA) surged a dramatic 69% at midday.

A surprised Biomarin fields a CRL on its hemophilia BLA

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. received a complete response letter (CRL) on its BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy in treating severe hemophilia A only days ahead of its Aug. 21 PDUFA date. According to San Rafael, Calif.-based Biomarin, it’s all a surprise as the company said it had an agreement with the FDA on the extent of data needed to support the BLA. Biomarin said the FDA added a new recommendation for two years of data from the company's ongoing phase III study of 270-301 to provide “substantial evidence of a durable effect” using an annualized bleeding rate as the primary endpoint. The FDA first informed the company about the recommendation in the CRL, “having not raised this at any time during development or review,” according to Biomarin. The company stock (NASDAQ:BMRN) took the brunt of the news as 35% of its value vanished by midday.

Gilead-Galapagos MS drug filgotinib rejected by FDA

An FDA rejection of Galapagos NV's rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib, announced Wednesday, was "disappointing and unexpected," CEO Onno van de Stolpe said. The regulator cited both concerns about the overall risk/benefit profile for one dose of the drug and sought additional trial data regarding another element, said Gilead Sciences Inc., the Belgian firm's U.S. partner for the product.

Innovent out-licenses ex-China rights for PD-1 drug to Lilly in $1.03B deal

Innovent Biologics Inc said Tuesday that it has out-licensed ex-China rights for its PD-1 drug Tyvyt (sintilimab) to Eli Lilly and Co. in an expanded license deal. The Chinese firm will receive $200 million up front in the deal, the value of which could approach up to $1.03 billion.

Australian government signs supply deal with Astrazeneca for COVID-19 Oxford vaccine

PERTH, Australia – As Victoria suffers through a second COVID-19 wave, bringing the death toll to 430 for Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australians could be among the first in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through an agreement with Astrazeneca plc. Under the deal, every Australian would be able to receive AZD-1222, which is being developed with the University of Oxford.

High potential for AI/ML; pitfalls are incomplete data and people

While the retail, security and entertainment sectors dove in early with the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, the life sciences sector has “been a bit of a laggard, frankly,” said Pratap Khedkar, a principal at the Evanston, Ill.-based consultant firm ZS Associates. The apprehension could be due to the mounting risk inherent in drug discovery and development, but a ZS survey of top pharma executives suggest that 70% think AI is a high priority, particularly at a time when the cost to bring a successful drug across the finish line has reached $2.6 billion or more. Khedkar led a virtual discussion Tuesday during the first day of Ai4 2020 called “AI in life sciences: What’s working, what’s not, and what’s next.”

China’s Novamab looks into inhaled delivery of nanobody against COVID-19

Shanghai-based nanobody specialist Novamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is developing a new neutralizing nanobody, Nb11-59, as a potential inhaled therapy for COVID-19 – a more convenient treatment if developed successfully. Similar research is being conducted worldwide.

