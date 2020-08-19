An FDA rejection of Galapagos NV's rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug filgotinib, announced Aug. 18, was "disappointing and unexpected," CEO Onno van de Stolpe said, adding that "there is so much more" to his company's story and pipeline. Gilead Sciences Inc., the Belgian company's partner and a substantial backer of both the drug and the pipeline, said it would "evaluate the points raised" by the CRL, but continued to believe in the drug.

The FDA cited both concerns about the overall risk/benefit profile for a 200-mg dose of the drug in RA and sought additional trial data regarding another element, Gilead said. In particular, the agency's reviewers want completed data from the Manta and Manta-Ray studies evaluating filgotinib's impact on sperm parameters. Top-line results of those studies are anticipated in the first half of 2021.

The 200-mg dose is important because it's the only one that achieved all primary endpoints in a phase IIb/III study of filgotinib for ulcerative colitis.

News of the regulatory rejection in MS, which followed a priority review, didn't land well with Gilead analysts. SVB Leerink LLC cut its revenue forecast for filgotinib by about 50% – a big slice of projected revenues, which have until now been broadly expected to surpass $1 billion in annual sales from multiple indications.

"It appears that the company and the FDA reached an impasse over the willingness of the agency to accept the uncertainty of the potential testicular toxicity," wrote SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges. "This information pushes out the approval timeline in the U.S. by at least a year, and raises the possibility that the product is never approved in inflammatory bowel diseases, where only the 200-mg dose showed adequate efficacy," he added.

The CRL came as a shock to many, especially in light of Gilead's disclosure that no FDA advisory committee meeting would be called and widely-held expectations that the drug would reach U.S. patients first, branded as Jyseleca.

Galapagos shares (Belgium:GLPG) fell 24.4% to close at €118.55 (US$141.15) following the news. Shares in Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) also fell, trading 4.9% lower to close at $65.70 on Wednesday.

Filgotinib's NDA was based on data from the phase III Finch trial program that produced a range of strong results in patient settings in moderate to severe RA. The trial program also supported an MAA filing with the EMA in August 2019, meeting a positive CHMP opinion in July and an application seeking Japanese approval for the oral JAK-1 inhibitor.

"We are disappointed in this outcome and will evaluate the points raised in the CRL for discussion with the FDA," said Gilead's Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey. "We continue to believe in the benefit-risk profile of filgotinib in RA, which has been demonstrated in the Finch phase III clinical program,” he said.

Development of filgotinib has transformed Mechelen, Belgium-based Galapagos into one of Europe’s bellwether biotechs, helping to persuade Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead to put down about $5 billion in cash to get access to ex-European rights to the Galapagos pipeline. With the CRL, Galapagos will have to wait for a potential $100 million milestone payment tied to U.S. approval of filgotinib. Reflecting that, it revised its full year 2020 operational cash burn guidance to between €490 million (US$583.4 million) and €520 million.

The RA market is expected to experience a slight decline after reaching a peak of over $30.1 billion in 2024, up from approximately $28.3 billion in 2018, according to DRG. Factors influencing market dynamics include the uptake of IL-6 and JAK inhibitors, increasing drug-treated population use of biosimilars. The crowded market means new therapies need to offer advantages in efficacy, safety, or cost-effectiveness compared with currently marketed agents, DRG noted.

The market is dominated by small molecules and biologics. Leaders in major markets in 2018 were adalimumab (Humira, biosimilars) from Abbvie Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd., bringing in $7.4 billion; etanercept (Enbrel, biosimilars) from Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd., bringing in $5.39 billion; and infliximab (Remicade, biosimilars) from Janssen Biotech Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc., which brought in $3.12 billion.