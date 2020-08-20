Advanced talks between the European Commission and Curevac AG have positioned the company to potentially supply up to 405 million doses of its investigational mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc. News of the progress, following similar EU-level vaccine supply talks with Astrazeneca plc and Johnson & Johnson, sent Curevac's recently-listed U.S. shares (NASDAQ:CVAC) up nearly 15% by midday.

U.S. FDA: Science, not politics, driving regulatory decisions

Avoiding the political overtones that seem to be more viral than COVID-19 these days, Anand Shah, deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs at the FDA, stressed that even though the agency is making decisions in real time in response to the urgency of the pandemic in the U.S., its decisions are being driven by science and the FDA’s historic commitment to ensuring the safety and efficacy of the products it regulates. But given the continuing learning that’s taking place, those decisions are not static, Shah said at a media event Thursday, and the lessons learned will help shape the FDA of tomorrow.

Karuna bolstering schizophrenia bid using Karxt with two phase III studies

With a second phase III study due to start this year in schizophrenia, Boston-based Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is covering its bases and then some with Karxt against acute psychosis in the challenging disease. The company is beefing up its data package with two late-stage trials even though the FDA has said only one with satisfactory efficacy is required. Karxt pairs xanomeline, a muscarinic receptor agonist that preferentially stimulates M1 and M4 muscarinic receptors, with trospium, an approved muscarinic receptor antagonist that does not measurably cross the blood-brain barrier, confining its effects to peripheral tissues.

Ai4 2020: Artificial intelligence applications in health care on the rise

Columbia University professor and robotics engineer Hod Lipson knows the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) on a global level. “It permeates everything we do, from the stock market, from predicting the weather to what product you’re going to buy,” he said Wednesday during the second day of the virtual Ai4 2020 conference. “It’s even grading essays. You name it.” AI is not just getting faster, but it is doubling at a regular frequency and pace, and there are four major drivers: computing power, rule-based or data-driven builds, AI’s capacity to learn and the cloud. Both biopharma and med-tech companies are increasingly pulling the technology into their business operations.

Hua teams up with Bayer for dorzagliatin as diabetes treatment in China

HONG KONG - Hua Medicine Ltd. has signed a commercialization and partnership deal with Bayer AG for a new diabetes treatment in China. Hua’s dorzagliatin, a first-in-class dual-acting glucokinase activator, is designed to control the progressive degenerative nature of diabetes by restoring glucose homeostasis in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Alzheon receives $47M NIH grant funding phase III Alzheimer’s study

The NIH’s National Institute on Aging awarded privately held Alzheon Inc. a $47 million grant over five years to support a phase III clinical trial of the brain-penetrant small molecule ALZ-801 to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Early Alzheimer’s disease patients with two copies of the apolipoprotein ε4 allele will be enrolled. Those patients have a higher risk of rapid disease progression and have been shown to respond to agents that block the formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers. The study, set to begin in the first quarter of 2021, will evaluate the cognitive endpoint, Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–cognitive subscale, as the primary clinical outcome, and other functional, behavioral and global clinical endpoints.

Also in the news

