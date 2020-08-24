With more than 90,000 patients hospitalized in the U.S. with COVID-19 already getting access to convalescent plasma through a national expanded use protocol sponsored by the Mayo Clinic, the FDA’s decision Sunday to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to the potential treatment basically broadens that access. Meanwhile, U.S. patients are still being recruited for dozens of trials testing plasma in various stages of the infection. “Ongoing clinical trials of COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be amended based on the issuance of this EUA; providers are encouraged to enroll patients in those trials,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a letter Sunday to Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, who had requested the EUA. But with the EUA, will patients be willing to risk a placebo when no approved alternative treatments are available?

Novartis' anti-PD1 spartalizumab falls short in phase III melanoma trial

A phase III study evaluating a combination of Novartis AG's anti-PD-1 candidate spartalizumab with the company's well-established Tafinlar (dabrafenib)/Mekinist (trametinib) combo in first-line unresectable or metastatic BRAF v600 mutant melanoma missed its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival. Studies of spartalizumab with other anticancer agents will continue, Novartis said.

Case study brings strongest evidence yet for COVID-19 reinfection

Through the use of sequencing data, researchers in Hong Kong presented a case study providing the strongest evidence yet that individuals can become reinfected with SARS-CoV-2 after clearing a first infection. There have been previous reports of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2. But in the absence of genome sequencing, it has been unclear whether second cases are truly reinfections, or flare-ups of an infection that had been only temporarily subdued.

Odonate tesetaxel phase III nails primary endpoint in breast cancer, shares take hit

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. unveiled eagerly anticipated top-line data from the phase III trial called Contessa with its oral taxane chemotherapy tesetaxel in metastatic breast cancer. The study is comparing tesetaxel plus a reduced dose of the antimetabolite chemo capecitabine to the approved dose of capecitabine by itself. Contessa met the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS) as measured by an independent radiologic review committee. Median PFS turned up at 9.8 months for tesetaxel plus the reduced dose of capecitabine vs. 6.9 months for capecitabine alone, an improvement of 2.9 months. Adverse events, however, included neutropenia, which turned up at a rate of 71.2% for tesetaxel plus capecitabine vs. 8.3% for capecitabine monotherapy. Shares (NASDAQ:ODT) were trading midday at $22.86, down $10.68, or 31%.

Adrenomed’s adrecizumab shows hints of efficacy in open-label COVID-19 study

DUBLIN – Adrenomed AG has reported encouraging, albeit limited, data for its antibody adrecizumab in eight COVID-19 patients in Germany with life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Onconova eyes the bench as I.V. rigosertib misses its primary endpoint

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s lead candidate in myelodysplastic syndromes took a major hit Monday as the small-molecule I.V. rigosertib failed to meet the primary endpoint of significantly improved survival vs. best supportive care in higher-risk patients. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:ONTX) took the brunt as shares opened about 70% down and had stayed that way by midday. CEO Steven Fruchtman suggested turning to oral rigosertib and ON-123300, a dual inhibitor of CDK4/6 + ARK 5, for strengthening the now weakened pipeline. Both target “meaningful cancer pathways,” he said.

Unsurprised by veverimer’s CRL, Tricida looks for a quick FDA meeting

Tricida Inc. wasn’t at all surprised when it received the FDA’s complete response letter for veverimer to treat chronic metabolic acidosis. Despite an Aug. 22 PDUFA date, the company had received an FDA notification on July 16 stating it had identified deficiencies precluding discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments. Shares (NASDAQ:TCDA) dropped dramatically that day and continued steadily downward at midday Monday by 19% after receiving the CRL on Aug. 21. Tricida said it will ask for a type A meeting, then detail its next steps, including a potential NDA resubmission, before 2020 ends.

Stempeutics’ Stempeucel for critical limb ischemia approved in India

HONG KONG – Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd. received the green light from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch its Stempeucel therapy to treat critical limb ischemia (CLI) due to Buerger’s disease and atherosclerotic peripheral arterial disease.

Harbour Biomed signs research deal for COVID-19 treatment

HONG KONG – Last week was busy for U.S., China and the Netherlands-based Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd. One that saw the company sign a COVID-19 research collaboration with several Dutch institutions and lodge an application to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Also in the news

