DUBLIN – Liquid biopsy developer Freenone Inc. has – literally – capitalized on its recent proof-of-concept AI-Emerge colorectal cancer (CRC) screening study by raising $270 million in a series C round that will enable the South San Francisco firm to complete its ongoing Preempt CRC registration study and to file for pre-market approval from the U.S. FDA. Timelines are, unavoidably, somewhat hazy at present but the company hopes to minimize the disruption to its schedule by expanding the study to practically any U.S. zip code. Its original, pre-COVID-19 goal was to complete enrolment by the end of 2021 and report data in the first half of 2022. “We’re hopeful we’ll hit that timeline,” Freenome co-founder and CEO Gabe Otte told BioWorld. “But things are changing on a weekly basis.”

Hologic Inc., which focuses on women's health, reported it is acquiring Acessa Health Inc., a company that has developed a minimally invasive treatment for fibroids. It is offering about $80 million in cash plus contingent payments based on future revenue growth. Acessa offers the Acessa Provu system, a laparoscopic system that combines radiofrequency ablation with advanced intra-abdominal ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping. It permits physicians to treat women with symptomatic, benign uterine fibroids. Richard Newitter, of SVB Leerink, said his organization was positive regarding the tuck-in acquisition. "We've always viewed the GYN Surgical franchise as ripe for portfolio expansion given an industry leading women's health sales force with only two products (Myosure & Novasure) to sell.” He previously noted that COVID-19 has provided Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic with more financial flexibility.

The truth that every action has a reaction is being proven again in the public square of the U.S. as the shrill, endless clamor of politicians hoping to score against their opponents via health care issues or accomplishments threatens to undermine confidence in the FDA, the products it approves and even the data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). In the past, politicians from both parties blamed “greedy” biopharma companies and self-appointed social influencers for patients refusing to fill prescriptions, get tested or refusing to get a vaccine. Now, the blame lies with them.

The U.S. FDA has given the go-ahead to a new type of treatment to help smokers quit, clearing the way for the use of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) for short-term smoking cessation in adults. Brainsway Ltd.’s 510(k) clearance makes this the first medical device cleared for use in smoking cessation and a first-of-its-kind treatment for any type of addiction. The company is planning a controlled-market release in early 2021, but has not released pricing details for the system. The approval is based on positive results in a randomized, sham-controlled trial of more than 260 smokers, which showed a statistically significant improvement in the continuous quit rate.

Regenerative therapies startup Jointechlabs Inc. has won the U.S. FDA’s nod for its MiniTC point-of-care fat tissue processing device. The 510(k)-cleared product is designed to extract microfat for use in grafts for a variety of indications, including medical aesthetics, plastic surgery, orthobiologics and wound healing.

A number of controversies have swirled around the U.S. FDA’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the question of the emergency use authorization program for testing. The FDA’s Tim Stenzel said on the Aug. 26 testing town hall that he would not answer questions about the rescission order for FDA regulation of lab-developed tests, but also said, “we are simply overwhelmed” with EUA filings for testing.

