The truth that every action has a reaction is being proven again in the public square of the U.S. as the shrill, endless clamor of politicians hoping to score against their opponents via health care issues or accomplishments threatens to undermine confidence in the FDA, the products it approves and even the data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). In the past, politicians from both parties blamed “greedy” biopharma companies and self-appointed social influencers for patients refusing to fill prescriptions, get tested or refusing to get a vaccine. Now, the blame lies with them.

Infectious diseases index falters for first time this year

After a steady upward trend since the beginning of the year, the BioWorld Infectious Diseases index has hit a speed bump for the first time and has dropped almost 8% so far in August. Companies in the group focusing on treatments for COVID-19 took the brunt of the valuation decline as investors became notably anxious about other drug developers making it to market sooner with their COVID-19 therapies.

Kinnate advances early stage cancer programs with $98M series C

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a San Diego-based company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule kinase inhibitors for genomically-defined cancers, has raised $98 million in a series C financing. The round, led by RA Capital Management will help the company advance its first assets into the clinic in 2021 and carry them through the end of phase I trials, from which early signals on efficacy could emerge.

Despite COVID-19, China sees rebound in VC, IPO and partnering in first six months

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought disruptions to R&D, market activities in the biopharmaceutical sector have remained active during the first half of this year in China. Venture capital investments, IPOs and partnering activity showed upward trends, except for M&A activity, which has declined for two years.

Annexon IPO highlights C1q efforts in geographic atrophy, Guillain-Barre

Increasing focus on Annexon Biosciences Inc.’s C1q inhibitors followed the company’s hefty IPO this summer. The firm raised $250 million by selling about 14.7 million shares at $17 each. Competition is especially hot in geographic atrophy, one of the indications targeted. Annexon’s other lead compound takes aim at Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Immunovant generates positive data from its phase II in myasthenia gravis

Strong top-line results from Immunovant Inc.’s phase IIa clinical trial of IMVT-1401 in treating moderate to severe generalized myasthenia gravis bolstered the company’s month-long stock climb on Aug. 26. Data from the multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trial showed a 3.8-point mean improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living scale that was statistically significant vs. placebo (p = 0.029) and an 8.0-point mean improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Composite scale was highly statistically significant vs. placebo (p = 0.006). New York-based Immunovant said it plans to begin a phase III study in the first half of 2021. Company stock (NASDAQ:IMVT) has steadily risen nearly 60% since late July, when shares went for about $22 each. At midday Aug. 26, they were selling for $35, up about 2% on the day.

Dr. Reddy’s launches Avigan to treat COVID-19 in India

HONG KONG – Telangana, India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc has launched Avigan (favipiravir), Fujifilm Holdings Corp.’s potential COVID-19 treatment, in India. Dr. Reddy’s launch comes after the Drugs Controller General of India approved Avigan on July 31 for restricted emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19, after more than 2,100 patients received the drug on a compassionate use basis in Japan.

Also in the news

