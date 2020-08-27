The U.S. FDA has cleared the way for Abbott Laboratories sixth COVID-19 test, a near-patient, point-of-care antigen test that gives results in 15 minutes and can be run without laboratory equipment. The company has priced the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid test at an affordable $5 and is offering a complementary mobile app that allows people to display their test results when asked by organizations for verification.

New AI technique could prevent medical imaging hacking and errors

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev presented a new artificial intelligence technique that could protect medical imaging systems from hacking and human errors at the 2020 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIME) yesterday. Their innovative solution uses a dual-layer architecture that screens for two different types of anomalous instructions to capture those that are always unusual or outside of safe ranges and those that are inappropriate in the specific context.

New DOJ interim rule codifies terms of Brand memo

The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled two interim final rules intended to deal with enforcement activities in connection with policies enunciated over the past four years, including the so-called Brand memo, which banned federal prosecutors from using federal agency guidance as leverage in prosecutions of private-sector entities. While the terms of the Brand memo had been written into the Justice Manual in December 2018, this new rulemaking effort eliminates any prospect that life science companies will be prosecuted for mere violations of FDA guidance rather than for violations of the statute.

FDA gives thumbs up to Foundationone Liquid CDx

Foundation Medicine Inc.’s string of 2020 wins continues, with the U.S. FDA giving its thumbs up to Foundationone Liquid CDx, the company’s comprehensive pan-tumor liquid biopsy test. Specifically, the test will help identify patients with BRCA 1/2-mutant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who may benefit from Rubraca (rucaparib) treatment. It also can be used to identify patients for three first-line tyrosine kinase inhibitors – Astrazeneca plc’s Iressa (gefitinib) and Tagrisso (osimertinib) and Tarceva (erlotinib), from Roche’s Genentech – for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer. The test will be available Aug. 28, the company noted.

IBA beams its cancer therapy tech into China with licensing deal

LONDON – Ion Beam Applications (IBA) SA has taken a giant step into China, sealing a €100 million-plus (US$118.2 million) licensing deal with a local company to manufacture, install and maintain its proton beam cancer therapy systems. Under the agreement, CGN Nuclear Technology Development, a company quoted on the Shenzhen stock exchange, and its wholly owned subsidiary CGN Dasheng, will have exclusive rights to IBA’s Proteus Plus technology in China. Following the signing of the contract, IBA is about to get the first payment of €20 million. Further milestone payments of €50 million, based on delivery of technology-related information, are expected by the end of the year.

Also in the news

