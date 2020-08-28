Athira Pharma Inc.’s proposed $100 million IPO was one of four public offerings emerging Aug. 28 that totaled $225.5 million, propelling a supercharged amount of investment in 2020 that shows no sign of slowing. Seattle-based Athira said it would take the proceeds to put lead candidate ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating small molecule HGF/MET activator, into two clinical trials for treating mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease by the end of this year. The company said it expects phase II and phase II/III clinical trial top-line results by the end of 2022. Other companies pricing IPOs were Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s $80 million offering, Sun Biopharma Inc.’s $10.5 million public offering and Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s $35 million filing. The total value of IPOs so far in 2020 is $12.95 billion, with 54 completed, easily outpacing 2019’s $8.64 billion year-end total.

Viking updates NAFLD data, with eye on NASH

Updated results from a phase II test of Viking Therapeutics Inc.'s thyroid receptor beta agonist VK-2809 in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-cholesterol found the candidate delivered durable reductions in liver fat, even at 16 weeks, four weeks post-treatment. Overall data provided "strong rationale" for further development of the drug for NASH, already the subject of an ongoing phase IIb trial, Viking said. Company shares (NASDAQ:VKTX) fell 7.1% by midday.

STING: a hot target in immunology research and drug discovery

Detailed research over the past decade has shown that that the protein stimulator of interferon genes (STING) is a master regulator of type I interferons and as such plays an essential role in activating innate immunity. When the cytosolic DNA sensor cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS) detects double-stranded DNA in the cytosol, from either an infectious pathogen or a damaged nucleus an immune response is initiated downstream by STING that eventually leads to the activation of T cells. STING’s importance in orchestrating the body’s response to pathogenic, tumor, or self-DNA in the cytoplasm has made it a hot target in immunology research and drug discovery and several biopharma companies have started programs dedicated to this area spanning infectious and inflammatory diseases as well as cancer.

Prader-Willi syndrome failures dot landscape but researchers soldiering on

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s phase IIb failure with livoletide in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) brought renewed attention to the space as a host of other players continue their work. Efforts were discontinued with livoletide, a cyclic peptide analogue of unacylated ghrelin, after the compound couldn’t show a statistically significant improvement in hyperphagia, or insatiable hunger, and food-related behaviors vs. placebo. Those still busy in PWS include Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Saniona AB.

Thanks for the memories, but could you make them less selective?

With COVID-19, questions about how infections cause lasting immunity, or don’t, and how you know, and what it all means for vaccines, have become a matter of public focus. But some immunologists have been pondering those questions for years. “The immune system has a very good memory,” Bali Pulendran told BioWorld. “Clearly, some viruses and some pathogens can enter the body and stimulate the immune system, and the immune system can remember that encounter for decades. For COVID-19, no one knows yet how long-lasting immunity will be.

U.K. consortium aims to uncover the breadth of COVID-19 immune response

LONDON – The U.K. is funding a national program of research to investigate the major unanswered questions related to the immune response to COVID-19. The aim, involving teams of immunologists in 17 research institutions, is to unpick the immunological backdrop of one of the most notable aspects of COVID-19 infection, which is the huge spectrum of severity of symptoms.

Rising funds for biopharma nonprofit deals and grants, mostly for COVID-19

Without a doubt, efforts to fight COVID-19 have dominated the flow of money into the biopharma industry through nonprofit collaborations and grants, accounting for 87% and 85% of the 2020 totals, respectively. A large chunk of the funding has arrived since the start of July, and both bio/nonprofit deals and grants have reached levels significantly beyond what was seen during the full year of 2019. BioWorld’s database of biopharma deals with nonprofit and government entities, as well as grants awarded to the industry, are updated through late August and can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.

